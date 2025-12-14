Cameron County Sheriff's Office investigate after two women found dead inside home

Two women were found dead inside a home in the 6200 block of Tecate Street in Brownsville.

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office received a call at around 11 a.m. on Sunday in reference to a female lying in a pool of blood, according to a news release.

As deputies made entry onto the property, they discovered a second female dead inside the home as well, according to the news release.

The news release said both females were "brutally attacked with an unknown object." The victim's identities will not be released until next of kin are notified.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sheriff Department Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.