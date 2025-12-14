One person in critical condition following crash in rural Cameron County
One person is in critical condition and three others were hospitalized following a crash in Los Fresnos, according to Los Fresnos Fire Chief Gene Daniels.
Daniels said the call came in around 7:50 a.m. in the area of FM 1847 and FM 106 in Cameron County.
According to a Facebook post from the Los Fresnos Fire Department, there was dense fog in the area that reduced visibility.
More News
News Video
-
Veterans honored during wreath-laying ceremony at RGV State Veterans Cemetery
-
Unofficial results released for Edinburg, South Padre Island runoff elections
-
Texas Rangers investigating after undocumented migrant found in critical condition in Escobares
-
Brownsville police officer's act of kindness goes viral on social media
-
Repairs at Brownsville park underway following vandalism
Sports Video
-
Nikki Rowe Lady Warriors complete the comeback against the Lady Mustangs 54-51
-
brandon figueroa
-
Edinburg North advances to the next round, Mercedes falls to Corpus Christi...
-
Rylie Whitehair brings Native American pride to UTRGV
-
Pioneer's Alexie Martinez signs with the University of St. Thomas volleyball