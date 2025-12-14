x

One person in critical condition following crash in rural Cameron County

Sunday, December 14 2025
Photo courtesy of Los Fresnos Fire Chief Gene Daniels.

One person is in critical condition and three others were hospitalized following a crash in Los Fresnos, according to Los Fresnos Fire Chief Gene Daniels.

Daniels said the call came in around 7:50 a.m. in the area of FM 1847 and FM 106 in Cameron County.

According to a Facebook post from the Los Fresnos Fire Department, there was dense fog in the area that reduced visibility.

