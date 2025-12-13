Repairs at Brownsville park underway following vandalism
Brownsville city crews are working to clean up a vandalized park.
Tire marks were left across the basketball court at Oliveira Park. The court, which was just repainted last month, will now need another paint job if crews can't figure out a way to wash the marks off.
Repairs could cost as much as $7,000.
"We're going to keep improving the facilities for the citizens to come and have positive usage. Unfortunately, sometimes people misuse our parks, and we're going to deter that as much as possible," Brownsville Parks and Recreation Director Sean De Palma said.
The city is now planning to add more surveillance cameras to help prevent future vandalism.
