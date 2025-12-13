Abraham Quintanilla, father of slain Tejano legend Selena, has died at 86
Abraham Quintanilla, father of slain Tejano legend Selena, has died, according to an Instagram post by Abraham's son, A.B.
"It’s with a heavy heart to let you guys know that my Dad passed away today," the post said.
Quintanilla was 86 years old. His cause of death is unknown.
He was born in Corpus Christi and became known as Selena's father and founder of Selena y Los Dinos.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
