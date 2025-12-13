Abraham Quintanilla, father of slain Tejano legend Selena, has died at 86

FILE - In this June 24, 2011 file photo, Abraham Quintanilla, the father of the late singer Selena, poses in front of an air brush work of art that a fan gave him after her death, hanging in the studio at Q Productions in Corpus Christi, Texas, where Selena made her last recording. The museum Madame Tussauds Hollywood announced on July 18, 2016 that it will unveil a Selena Quintanilla wax figure on Aug. 30.(AP Photo/Paul Iverson, File)

Abraham Quintanilla, father of slain Tejano legend Selena, has died, according to an Instagram post by Abraham's son, A.B.

"It’s with a heavy heart to let you guys know that my Dad passed away today," the post said.

Quintanilla was 86 years old. His cause of death is unknown.

He was born in Corpus Christi and became known as Selena's father and founder of Selena y Los Dinos.

