Rio Hondo authorities seeing more illegal trash fires

Burnt tires, shingles and wood lie in a pile of trash authorities said was illegally set on fire in Rio Hondo.

The Wednesday fire off FM 1561 and Nelson Road was the second fire in the past month that the Rio Hondo Fire Department responded to at the same location.

Rio Hondo Public Safety Director Julian Longoria said people illegally dumping trash in that spot and setting it on fire is posing a serious risk.

“This last fire that we responded to, the fire was burning in the backyard of three homes. It was very close to those homes,” Longoria said.

The fire department is reminding everyone that residents can't burn anything within city limits without a burn permit from Cameron County.

Unless natural vegetation is being burned, trash burning is illegal.

Those caught burning without a permit could face a fine.

Watch the video above for the full story.