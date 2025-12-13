New Brownsville committee replaces LGBTQ+ Task Force

People in Brownsville can now apply to join a new committee focused on human rights.

It comes after Brownsville city leaders voted to dissolve their LGBTQ+ Task Force over concerns involving diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, or DEI.

The task force was created in 2019, and members created a fair practice ordinance to combat discrimination, and increased the city's municipal equality index score.

On Tuesday, during the same meeting that led to the dismantling of the task force, Brownsville commissioners approved the ONE CITY Committee.

According to the city website, the committee’s purpose is to “provide guidance and strategic input on programs, policies, and activities that promote positive human relations and equitable outcomes and opportunities in all aspects of community life, including issues related to or affecting minority communities within the city, to monitor the policies and practices of the city with respect to fair and equitable application; and to oversee the Fair Practices Ordinance.”

Brownsville District 1 Commissioner Bryan Martinez briefly served on the LGBTQ+ Task Force, he will now serve as the liaison for the new committee. He will act as a resource and support for the new committee and report back to commissioners.

“We felt as a city that we wanted to create also a permanent board where they felt the continuation of this would not have an end date,” Martinez said. “There's going to be definitely a transition in the boards. The board will be tasked with overseeing the fair practice ordinance."

Applications for the ONE CITY Committee are now open. The seven selected members will focus on human rights and issues that affect minority communities.

The new committee will not be funded by the city.

Click here to apply.

