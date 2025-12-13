Texas Rangers investigating after migrant found in critical condition in Escobares

Photo by mgnonline.com

A man has been hospitalized after being found in critical condition on North San Julian Road in Escobares.

The Texas Rangers have taken the lead in investigating the incident, according to Escobares Police Department spokesperson Jesse Alvarez.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Maria Hernandez said the man was identified as a migrant.

The Starr County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a man found on the ground. Deputies arrived on scene with EMS and the man was taken to a local hospital.

It is unknown how the man was injured. Channel 5 News has reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies to gather more information.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.