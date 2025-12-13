Food Bank RGV's new building will help store more food

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley has a new building to store food.

The building has both a freezer and a cooler and will double the amount of produce they're able to store and allow more food to be brought in.

The food bank feeds nearly 94,000 people a week.

"There is a cooler up in front and a freezer toward the back...I'm about to store almost three and a half trailer loads of produce towards the front, and I'm going to be able to store 20 truckloads of product in the freezer," Food Bank RGV CEO Libby Saenz said.

The project cost more than $6 million, but was paid for with grants and donations.