Brownsville police officer's act of kindness goes viral on social media

An act of kindness by two Brownsville police officers, caught on a now-viral video, shows them helping a homeless man sleeping on a cold sidewalk.

Officer Gonzalo Rubio's patrol takes him through downtown Brownsville, both by car and by foot.

"I did grow up here, so I kind of know the area around here," Rubio said.

It is that community connection and human moment that captured the attention of thousands. A post on social media gathered hundreds of comments and reactions.

The Brownsville Police Department later shared the body camera video showing officer Rubio and his partner, officer Francisco Maldonado, on patrol and coming across some people on the ground.

"They just like to hang in this area. They're not bothering anybody, they're not doing anything wrong, and we just happen to be driving by," Rubio said.

It was one of the colder mornings in the Rio Grande Valley, and a man sleeping on the sidewalk caught their eye.

"He had a blanket, but he was shaking, like he was trembling. So we went to check on him, we were going to help him out, but when we grabbed the blanket, we noticed he wasn't wearing any pants," Rubio said.

Rubio says his partner wanted to go to Walmart to buy him clothes. They were worried he would leave before they returned, so they asked dispatch to keep an eye on him.

The man didn't leave. It was the moment they reunited with him and helped get him dressed in warmer clothes that was recorded by someone nearby.

A viral moment that officer Rubio says shows a small part of what he does.

"Sometimes it just goes away, like ok, whatever, that's nice, but this one kept happening like wow, I guess this is something, but you just keep doing your job? It was a rainy day, we still had 12 hours to go, so much other stuff happened that day that nobody knows about," Rubio said.

Rubio hopes this moment changes how people feel about law enforcement and encourages the community to help others.

Watch the video above for the full story.