x

Unofficial results released for Edinburg, South Padre Island runoff elections

Unofficial results released for Edinburg, South Padre Island runoff elections
4 hours 19 minutes 16 seconds ago Saturday, December 13 2025 Dec 13, 2025 December 13, 2025 7:28 PM December 13, 2025 in News - Local

The unofficial results for the Edinburg and South Padre Island runoff elections were released.

Jason De Leon is shown as the winner for the Edinburg Councilmember Place 2 seat. He received 1,861 votes and his opponent, Moises Segovia, received 1,304 votes.

For the South Padre Island Councilmember Place 2 seat, Aarin Hartwell is shown as the winner. She received 450 votes and her opponent, Kerry Schwartz, received 291 votes.

All election results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed by their governing body.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days