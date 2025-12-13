Unofficial results released for Edinburg, South Padre Island runoff elections

The unofficial results for the Edinburg and South Padre Island runoff elections were released.

Jason De Leon is shown as the winner for the Edinburg Councilmember Place 2 seat. He received 1,861 votes and his opponent, Moises Segovia, received 1,304 votes.

For the South Padre Island Councilmember Place 2 seat, Aarin Hartwell is shown as the winner. She received 450 votes and her opponent, Kerry Schwartz, received 291 votes.

All election results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed by their governing body.