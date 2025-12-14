Veterans honored during wreath-laying ceremony at RGV State Veterans Cemetery

Wreaths were placed on the graves of veterans across the Rio Grande Valley during an annual event that ensures their sacrifice is remembered during the holiday season.

Wreaths now mark the graves of the United States military members buried in the Valley, following a ceremony held Saturday to honor them.

For the last 10 years, Victoria Carcano has volunteered to lay wreaths at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

"They fought for our lives and for our freedom, so that's why I feel it's important to honor our fallen veterans," Carcano said.

She says over the years she's seen more people show up.

On Saturday, she placed a wreath on Teodoro Abrego's grave. He was an Air Force veteran who fought in Korea and died in 2020.

She said his history reminded her of someone she knows who is stationed in South Korea. It also makes her think of a family member currently serving in the Army.

"I miss him, but I see him doing something great for the community and the world," Carcano said.

The Vasquez family also honored their loved one, Salvador, who fought in Vietnam and died in 2008.

"He never said anything, never, he didn't like to remember what he lived there," Irma Vasquez said.

Irma made the wreath to lay on his grave, and she sometimes brings more, in case they are needed.

"Now, look how it is, full of people who served in the Army, who did something for us, it is beautiful but at the same time, is sad they're no longer here," Irma said.

This year, all 4,500 headstones at this cemetery in Mission had a wreath. They were donated through various organizations to the cemetery.

Watch the video above for the full story.