Weslaco man arrested for online solicitation of a minor

The Weslaco Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man on a charge of online solicitation of a minor after he allegedly attempted to meet with a 13-year-old, according to a news release.

Weslaco police received a call for service on Thursday at around 2:50 p.m. Officers met with the reporting party who said the suspect, identified the suspect as Jeremy Chavez, tried to meet with the teen in person, according to the news release.

The news release said preliminary investigation resulted in Chavez being arrested on scene. He was charged for online solicitation of a minor and issued an $80,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending.