Pump Patrol: Friday, April 4, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Gas leak causes road closure in Alton
-
Man charged in connection with aggravated robbery in Alton
-
San Benito police warn residents of porch pirates
-
Financial assistance events for low-income storm victims scheduled in Edcouch, Sullivan City
-
Valley non-profit assisting residents with reporting storm damage