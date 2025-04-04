x

San Benito police warn residents of porch pirates

1 hour 14 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, April 04 2025 Apr 4, 2025 April 04, 2025 6:40 PM April 04, 2025 in News - Local

An accused porch pirate was caught on camera in San Benito.

The suspect was seen on video stealing a package from a victim's home.

San Benito police said they've already identified the suspect and the investigation is still ongoing. They are asking residents to remain vigilant, and security systems greatly increase the possibility of solving a crime.

