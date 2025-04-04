San Benito police warn residents of porch pirates
An accused porch pirate was caught on camera in San Benito.
The suspect was seen on video stealing a package from a victim's home.
San Benito police said they've already identified the suspect and the investigation is still ongoing. They are asking residents to remain vigilant, and security systems greatly increase the possibility of solving a crime.
