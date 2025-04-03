PSJA WR Ryan Vallejo signs with Dubuque football
PSJA Bears wide receiver Ryan Vallejo signed to play at the University of Dubuque on Thursday morning. Vallejo was a 2025 all-district selection at wideout for the Bears. Over the past two seasons, he's racked up over 2,600 receiving yards over the past 2 seasons.
"It's always been my journey and my goal to go and play at the next level, so I've been putting in that work on and off the field. It just feels amazing to go play at the next level," said Vallejo.
The Bears are coming off back-to-back district title winning seasons with Vallejo helping lead the way on offense.
Dubuque football was 5-5 overall last season with a 5-3 record in conference.
