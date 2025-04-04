Gas leak causes road closure in Alton
The Texas Department of Transportation announced a gas leak in Alton has caused a road closure expected to last two hours.
TXDOT said Trosper Road is closed just south of FM 676, Mile 5 Road due to a ruptured gas line. Utility crews are responding.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
