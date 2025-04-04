x

Gas leak causes road closure in Alton

Gas leak causes road closure in Alton
3 hours 24 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, April 04 2025 Apr 4, 2025 April 04, 2025 4:28 PM April 04, 2025 in News - Local

The Texas Department of Transportation announced a gas leak in Alton has caused a road closure expected to last two hours.

TXDOT said Trosper Road is closed just south of FM 676, Mile 5 Road due to a ruptured gas line. Utility crews are responding.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days