Drug supplier facing life in prison in connection with string of fentanyl-related deaths in Cameron County
A man is facing life in prison on multiple charges in connection with a string of fentanyl-related overdoses that led to eight deaths in Cameron County.
Eric Castillo pleaded guilty Monday to four counts of possession of a controlled substance. A state district judge said Castillo faces up to life in prison.
Castillo was accused of distributing THC, cocaine, meth and fentanyl with intentions to distribute them, according to his indictment.
His arrest is linked to the October 2023 fatal overdoses of eight people from drugs tainted with fentanyl. Most of the victims were from Harlingen.
Cameron County authorities reported a total of 12 overdoses in that outbreak.
Sentencing for Castillo is set for June 22, 2026.
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