IDEA Public Schools invests $151 million to upgrade five Rio Grande Valley campuses

Five IDEA Public Schools campuses in the Rio Grande Valley are getting major upgrades, with more than $151 million going toward construction.

The money comes from IDEA's 2025 bond program. Campuses in Brownsville, McAllen, Weslaco, North Mission and Pharr are all part of the project.

Each of the campuses is more than 10 years old. The upgrades will include new classrooms, a gym, a soccer field, and a playfield, among other improvements.

"We make sure that our mechanical and HVAC systems are in a good place. All of our campuses could use a new fresh coat of paint on the outside of the buildings, new landscaping," IDEA Public Schools Deputy Superintendent of Operations Layne Fisher said. "So the funding will be divided in a number of different ways depending on the need of that particular campus."

Some libraries will also be converted into office and classroom space before the next school year.

School leaders say students and staff will not have to move during construction. The project is expected to wrap up by August 2027.