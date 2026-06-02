Harlingen city survey asks residents about parks and healthy living
Harlingen is teaming up with an organization called Blue Zones to find ways to make the city a healthier place to live.
To achieve that, the city needs to hear from residents. Officials are making house calls and sending out surveys to find out what people think about their community.
"It will be asking questions about those specific topics,” Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda said. “Are there opportunities for you to be active with your family? Are there healthy choices? And just how your family views the city of Harlingen.”
Surveys go out next week and will need to be mailed back.
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