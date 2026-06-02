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Harlingen city survey asks residents about parks and healthy living

Harlingen city survey asks residents about parks and healthy living
3 hours 41 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, June 01 2026 Jun 1, 2026 June 01, 2026 9:20 PM June 01, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Harlingen is teaming up with an organization called Blue Zones to find ways to make the city a healthier place to live.

To achieve that, the city needs to hear from residents. Officials are making house calls and sending out surveys to find out what people think about their community.

"It will be asking questions about those specific topics,” Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda said. “Are there opportunities for you to be active with your family? Are there healthy choices? And just how your family views the city of Harlingen.”

Surveys go out next week and will need to be mailed back.

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