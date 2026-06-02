Palm Valley Animal Society faces $4 million funding gap for expansion project
A Valley animal shelter is breaking ground on a major expansion later this month but still has a $4 million funding gap to close.
Palm Valley Animal Society will break ground at their Laurie P. Andrews Center on a more than $6 million expansion project. The organization has about $2 million for the project.
"We have a very tight timeline; we're hoping to raise the funds within the next 18 months," PVAS Executive Director Suzette Cruz said.
Cruz said the organization has a backup plan if funding falls short.
"But we are pretty confident that we will be able to fill the gap in that time," Cruz said.
Three new buildings will be added to the location on Highway 281. If funding falls short, the board is looking at loans as a backup.
The location on Trenton Road is set to close within a year, but a final closing date has not been set yet. The Edinburg facility is expected to be completed by the summer of next year.
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