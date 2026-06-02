‘We’re with them:’ Sharyland ISD rallies community ahead of state baseball title game

Sharyland ISD is rallying the entire Rio Grande Valley behind its state-bound baseball team, the Rattlers, who play Friday in Round Rock.

The district is asking business owners across the Valley to decorate their storefronts in red and white to support the team.

One Mission business owner says the demand for Rattler gear has been nonstop. Norberto Flores, owner of Exclusive Design, has been rushing to keep up with orders pouring in from across the Valley.

"It feels good. We feel joyful being here, part of the community," Flores said.

Flores says backing the Sharyland Rattlers is about more than just business. It's about supporting the Valley's only team in the fight for a state title.

Sharyland baseball sweeps Kingwood Park to advance to the state final

"The business has been open since 2007, we have good relationships with not only the district,but everybody around our community. That's why we're here to show our support, especially right now in these times," Flores said.

From t-shirts to signs, orders have been coming in from businesses across the Valley.

"I did get a lot of phone calls right now as we speak. As far as businesses coming together, calling us — they need signs. They need promotional items for the support of our team," Flores said.

Flores says the workload has grown so much that he brought over employees from his Palmview location to help.

Sharyland ISD Principal Lori Ann Garza says the partnership with the community has given players an extra boost of confidence heading into the state title game.

"We have a great partnership with our community members and Exclusive Design is one of those. Right away he reached out and said, 'Hey, what can I do for you? What can I do to support? What can we do for the boys?'" Garza said.

Flores also had a message for the players heading into the game.

"We're with them. The community came together. God is big. Keep doing what you're doing. Finish strong. You will bring that championship home," Flores said.

On Wednesday, the school will sell t-shirts starting at $20, with all money raised going directly to support the athletes at the state competition in Round Rock.

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