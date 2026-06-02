Cameron County measles case now closed

A measles case that was reported in Cameron County on April 28 is now closed, officials said on Monday.

The Cameron County Public Health Department said no other cases have turned up since.

As previously reported, a case of measles was confirmed in a "non-Cameron County resident" who traveled from a state with recent measles cases.

READ MORE: Investigation underway after confirmed measles case reported in Cameron County

The individual was quarantined and lives outside of Texas.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness that is transmitted by direct contact with infected droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Symptoms typically begin a week or two after someone is exposed. They include high fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes, and a rash that usually appears as flat red spots on the face that spread down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body, according to the Cameron County Public Health Department.

Cameron County Public Health recommends children receive one dose of the MMR vaccine at 12 to 15 months of age and another at 4 to 6 years.

The health department says they will keep monitoring through Thursday, June 4, covering two full incubation periods as a precaution.