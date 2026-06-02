Pump Patrol: Monday, June 1, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Drug supplier facing life in prison in connection with string of fentanyl-related...
-
Cameron County woman pleads guilty after kidnapping daughter during custody dispute
-
9-year-old boy sworn in as honorary captain before his death remembered by...
-
‘We’re with them:’ Sharyland ISD rallies community ahead of state baseball title...
-
Rio Grande City to host first fishing and hunting expo
Sports Video
-
PSJA North's Mason Lopez to play basketball at Missouri Valley College
-
RGV Red Crowns score five goals against Austin United FC to stay...
-
Sharyland baseball sweeps Kingwood Park to advance to the state final
-
Sharyland baseball sweeps Kingwood Park to advance to the state final
-
Sharyland baseball takes game one of the state semifinal series against Kingwood...