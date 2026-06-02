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Free summer meals program underway at Harlingen CISD

Free summer meals program underway at Harlingen CISD
8 hours 45 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, June 01 2026 Jun 1, 2026 June 01, 2026 4:14 PM June 01, 2026 in News
Source: KRGV

Harlingen CISD is offering free summer meals for all children 18 and under in the community.

There are no sign-up or income requirements needed, the district said.

The meals will be located at over 20 locations across the district from Monday, June 1.

Click here for more details.

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