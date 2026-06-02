Texas Animal Health Commission adds inspectors to stop screwworm spread

The Texas Animal Health Commission is hiring more inspectors to help keep a flesh-eating fly out of Texas.

The screwworm is a deadly parasite that has already been confirmed in northern Mexico. Local, state and federal officials are monitoring its movement.

The commission is adding inspectors to check livestock and fly traps along the border.

"We took vacant positions that we had in other areas and converted them to New World screwworm or ectoparasite inspector positions," TAHC Deputy Executive Director T.R. Lansford said. "We're just trying to prepare for and be in a better spot to respond to New World screwworms because that's where the greatest need was."

Lansford said these inspectors are certainly frontline inspectors.

The commission says it will continue to evaluate whether more inspectors are needed in the Rio Grande Valley. If so, that would involve asking state lawmakers in Austin to open up more positions.

READ MORE: Valley county judges warn residents of potential screwworm threat