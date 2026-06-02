Free nutrition classes being offered at Pharr Memorial Library

Free nutrition classes are being offered in Pharr.

Obesity and diabetes rates are high in the Rio Grande Valley and these classes can help. They are in partnership with the Hidalgo County Health Department and are scheduled every Tuesday and Thursday through June.

The classes are also free.

"Learning about how much fruit they should have per day, or vegetables, or even the types of proteins that they can incorporate, and from there we'll also teach them physical activity exercises that go with the resistance bands that we give them," Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Public Health Technician Evelyn Rodriguez said.

The classes are being held at the Pharr Memorial Library at 5:30 p.m.