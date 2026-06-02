Renovations underway at Rio Hondo sports complex

The Rio Hondo Independent School District's sports complex is getting a major makeover, and some students say the project will arrive just in time for the first home game of the 2026-2027 football season.

For years. Rio Hondo ISD students have heard talk about the possibility of turf fields, but now that vision is becoming a reality.

For incoming senior Matthew Lopez, these renovations aren't just improvements; they're a dream come true.

The district's $6 million sports complex renovation includes new turf for the football, baseball, and softball fields. The football stadium will receive a new synthetic turf field, video scoreboard, entertainment lighting system, and track.

The project is being funded through district-issued maintenance tax notes approved by the school board earlier this year.

Lopez says the new field feels like a fresh start for a program looking to build on last season's success.

"The past classes, they've always talked about having turf and everything, and for my senior year, to have turf is just a real good blessing, and it's good for the school, and it's just real good to show that, we're building as a community, and we're trying to get better at the school," Lopez said.

Construction on the football field is already underway and is expected to be finished before the start of the football season.

District leaders say no graduation walks will be impacted by construction. The project will also see improvements to the district's softball and baseball fields.