Weslaco cheerleader's family are filing amended lawsuit after energy drink distributors seek dismissal

The family of Larissa Rodriguez are filing an amended lawsuit after the energy drink distributors implicated in her death filed a motion for dismissal.

Rodriguez was a Weslaco cheerleader who died in October 2025 from an enlarged heart, which the coroner's report attributed to stress and "a large amount of caffeine" after she consumed Alani energy drinks, according to previous reports.

Glazer’s Beer and Beverage, LLC and Glazer’s Beer and Beverage of Texas, LLC are the distributors of the energy drink. They issued an official response to the lawsuit on Monday.

They claimed the lawsuit lacks merit, the product contained proper warnings, and argued that Rodriguez misused the product and any injuries or damages, if any, were caused by her "own negligence and/or fault."

RELATED STORY: Energy drink distributors deny allegations in Weslaco cheerleader's death

In the motion for dismissal, the distributors argue they did not "design, alter, or modify" the product, they only distributed it to stores and the family isn't suing the company that actually makes the energy drink, Alani Nutrition, LLC.

The motion notes that Texas law protects delivery companies from being sued for a defective product, the family must prove the product was dangerous and the Glazer companies chose to sell it anyway.

While the family pointed to warning labels saying "not recommended for children," the distributors argued that doesn't prove the product was defective and they did their job by warning the public.

In the motion, Glazer accuses the family of only suing them and not the actual manufacturer so they can "evade federal diversity jurisdiction" and keep the lawsuit in a local state court.

A date for the judge's ruling on the motion to dismiss has not yet been set.