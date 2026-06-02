La Grulla family loses everything after fire destroys home

A La Grulla house fire has prompted a safety message for gamers.

The family living in the home lost everything in the fire and their dog even ran away. Half of the roof is gone and nearly everything inside has been reduced to ash.

"All my childhood memories were in there, my daughter's childhood, all their toys, clothes, everything, it's all gone," Jonathan Gonzalez said.

Jonathan lived in the home for 20 years. He was inside playing video games when the home caught fire. The smell of smoke caught his attention and when he took off his headphones, he says he heard the smoke alarm going off and his girlfriend screaming outside.

"I have a little window on the door of my garage. I saw flames everywhere, and I started panicking. I started running outside, and I looked at the garage, it was just up in flames," Jonathan said.

The fire happened Saturday night. Jonathan said after escaping the fire he ran back inside for his dog.

"I looked for him under my bed, where his safe place was. He wasn't under there. A lot of people say that he ran away, a lot of people say he went inside when I went inside. I was panicking. I did not know

where he was," Jonathan said.

His dog still hasn't been found.

Jonathan said his mom was not home when the fire started.

"When I came back, the house was full of flames, and this is what's left now. It hurts to see the house like this. In 30 minutes, the house was fully destroyed," Jonathan's mother, Nereida Gonzalez, said.

Nereida says she planned to pass on this home to her children.

"I suffered years back on where to live. I didn't want the kids to suffer like that. Now look at this home," Nereida said.

The fire also destroyed her car.

Fire experts say being aware is key to escaping a fire.

"If you are gaming, make sure to have one earphone and the other one off, just for safety purposes. You never know if the smoke detectors are going off, which, according to the residence at the time of

the fire, was going off, [he] didn't hear them," La Casita Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Martin Galvan said.

Jonathan's message to the community is to always be prepared for the unexpected.

"For everyone out there who has kids or a home, please take care of them. If my daughters were in there, I would not know what to do. So please make sure you are prepared for what's to come. We didn't know

this would happen," Jonathan said.

The Starr County Fire Marshall, state fire marshal, and the La Casita Volunteer Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire.