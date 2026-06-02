Cameron County tables decision on tax break request from major AI shipyard project at Port of Brownsville

Cameron County commissioners have decided to table a tax break request from Saronic Technologies, a defense and maritime technology company proposing a large-scale shipyard project at the Port of Brownsville.

The commissioners held a meeting on Tuesday. They moved to table the item due to one of the commissioners not physically present during the meeting; District 2 Commissioner Joey Lopez was present online.

Saronic Technologies representatives told commissioners the project could bring nearly 2,000 jobs in its first phase, eventually growing to about 10,000 direct jobs.

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They said the facility would build autonomous vessels for both commercial and defense applications and represents a potential $3.2 billion investment.

Supporters say the project could help revitalize the U.S. shipbuilding industry while creating new opportunities in manufacturing, engineering, software development and skilled trades.

However, several residents voiced opposition during public comment. Concerns ranged from environmental impacts and worker safety to transparency surrounding the project and the proposed 95 percent tax abatement.

Cameron County commissioners is expected to reconsider the tax abatement at their next meeting in two weeks.