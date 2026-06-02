TEA assigns conservator to Lyford CISD as part of state accountability process

The Texas Education Agency assigned a conservator to Lyford Consolidated Independent School District as part of the state accountability process, according to district officials.

TEA appointed Dr. Sylvia Ibarra as the conservator. Her role has been monitor Lyford Middle School and the systems the district has put in place as part of its turnaround efforts.

Ibarra is also currently the conservator at Monte Alto Independent School District and La Joya Independent School District.

TEA officials, including the deputy commissioner, told the district the appointment was not meant as a punishment, but as a support measure.

Lyford CISD notified staff, parents and the community on March 2, after receiving official communication from TEA about the appointment.

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Superintendent Dr. Michelle C. DeWitt said when she took over during the 2023–2024 school year, the district began turnaround efforts focused on improving student achievement and strengthening accountability systems, with a focus on the middle school campus.

"For the past three years, our district leadership team, campus administrators, teachers and staff have worked diligently alongside Region One ESC and district partners to implement a comprehensive turnaround plan focused on improving student outcomes at our middle school campus," DeWitt said.

DeWitt said that work included strengthening instructional systems, intervention supports, curriculum alignment, professional development and campus leadership practices.

Based on preliminary 2026 accountability data, the middle school campus is currently projected to receive a B rating, a significant increase from prior years.

The superintendent plans to contact the commissioner in August, once official accountability ratings are released, to formally request removal of the conservator assignment based on the progress the campus and district have demonstrated.