Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 2, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Cameron County jails not accepting nonviolent offenders due to overpopulation
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Spurs superfan from Weslaco ‘in tears’ ahead of NBA Finals
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Community decorates car windows to support state-bound Sharyland Rattlers
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Rio Grande Valley shrimpers adjust work plans as hurricane season begins
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Disaster recovery loans available for Valley residents following severe storms
Sports Video
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Sharyland Rattlers preparing for Friday's state championship game
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Sharyland baseball holding final practices ahead of state championship
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PSJA North's Mason Lopez to play basketball at Missouri Valley College
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RGV Red Crowns score five goals against Austin United FC to stay...
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Sharyland baseball sweeps Kingwood Park to advance to the state final