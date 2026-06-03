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Alamo fire chief discusses need for hurricane emergency kits

Alamo fire chief discusses need for hurricane emergency kits
6 hours 11 seconds ago Tuesday, June 02 2026 Jun 2, 2026 June 02, 2026 7:20 PM June 02, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Hurricane season is officially underway and experts say having an emergency kit ready is one of the most important steps people can take.

Experts say a basic kit should include a portable charger, batteries, a flashlight and non-perishable items. Anyone who takes medication should add that to the kit as well.

"Once a storm is assigned a name and if you are not prepared, you are going to play catch-up from there until the storm actually makes landfall," Alamo Fire Department Chief R.C. Flores said. "Always be prepared before the storm actually happens."

People should also have a list of contact information, important documents and an evacuation plan ready.

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