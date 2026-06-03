Alamo fire chief discusses need for hurricane emergency kits

Hurricane season is officially underway and experts say having an emergency kit ready is one of the most important steps people can take.

Experts say a basic kit should include a portable charger, batteries, a flashlight and non-perishable items. Anyone who takes medication should add that to the kit as well.

"Once a storm is assigned a name and if you are not prepared, you are going to play catch-up from there until the storm actually makes landfall," Alamo Fire Department Chief R.C. Flores said. "Always be prepared before the storm actually happens."

People should also have a list of contact information, important documents and an evacuation plan ready.

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