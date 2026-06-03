Alamo fire chief discusses need for hurricane emergency kits
Hurricane season is officially underway and experts say having an emergency kit ready is one of the most important steps people can take.
Experts say a basic kit should include a portable charger, batteries, a flashlight and non-perishable items. Anyone who takes medication should add that to the kit as well.
"Once a storm is assigned a name and if you are not prepared, you are going to play catch-up from there until the storm actually makes landfall," Alamo Fire Department Chief R.C. Flores said. "Always be prepared before the storm actually happens."
People should also have a list of contact information, important documents and an evacuation plan ready.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County jails not accepting nonviolent offenders due to overpopulation
-
Spurs superfan from Weslaco ‘in tears’ ahead of NBA Finals
-
Community decorates car windows to support state-bound Sharyland Rattlers
-
Rio Grande Valley shrimpers adjust work plans as hurricane season begins
-
Disaster recovery loans available for Valley residents following severe storms
Sports Video
-
Sharyland Rattlers preparing for Friday's state championship game
-
Sharyland baseball holding final practices ahead of state championship
-
PSJA North's Mason Lopez to play basketball at Missouri Valley College
-
RGV Red Crowns score five goals against Austin United FC to stay...
-
Sharyland baseball sweeps Kingwood Park to advance to the state final