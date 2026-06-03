Disaster recovery loans available for Valley residents following severe storms

A disaster outreach center is now open in San Benito to assist people applying for federal disaster recovery loans, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The federal agency announced in a Tuesday news release that the low-interest, federal disaster loans are available for small businesses, private nonprofit organizations and residents in Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties affected by severe storms and tornadoes that occurred between April 24 and May 1.

A news release from the office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. says the loans are also available for county residents affected by the May 9 storms that hit the region.

“With hurricane season now underway, we want to ensure that our county and community are prepared for whatever environmental challenges this year may bring,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said in a statement.

Businesses and nonprofits are eligible to apply for business physical disaster loans and may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets, the news release stated.

Homeowners and renters are eligible to apply for home and personal property loans and may borrow up to $100,000 to replace or repair personal property, such as clothing, furniture, cars, and appliances. Homeowners may apply for up to $500,000 to replace or repair their primary residence.

The Disaster Loan Outreach Center is at the San Benito Annex Building 2 located at 705 N. Bowie St. It will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. but will be closed on June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday

Applicants may also call the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

The deadline to return physical damage applications is July 6. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Feb. 8, 2027.

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