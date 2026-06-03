Spurs superfan from Weslaco ‘in tears’ ahead of NBA Finals

Fans across the Rio Grande Valley are gearing up for the NBA Finals on Wednesday, and one longtime San Antonio Spurs supporter is ready to cheer on her team.

Sandy Vasquez, a self-described Spurs superfan from Weslaco, said she plans to root for the silver and black as they make a run at another championship after 12 years.

Walking into Vasquez's home, her favorite sport and team are immediately clear. She has a collection of autographed Spurs jerseys and a basketball on display.

Vasquez said her love for the team goes back decades.

"I can remember seeing them playing at the Alamodome back in the ‘90s. I remember no one would go because they weren't good back then. My dad would take me all the time," Vasquez said.

Through every high and low, Vasquez has supported the team. She became emotional when the Spurs advanced to the finals after 12 years.

"I was in tears. Calling my dad and screaming on the phone and he was telling me to calm down, but literally, I was in tears," Vasquez said.

Now she hopes to make it to San Antonio to root for her team and take in the atmosphere at the Frost Bank Center.

"To see excitement and all the people, just the feel of the hype squad, the energy — all the loud chanting," Vasquez said.

Her devotion to the team grew while working on the Spurs sales team from 2007 to 2011. She plans to keep adding to her collection to show her support for a team that holds a special place in her heart.

"I don't think I will ever get rid of that stuff that is part of me, who I am, and the impact the Spurs organization made in my life, and those are just little mementos of that time. I can't be apart from them," Vasquez said.

Win or lose, Vasquez plans to watch and cheer loudly for the San Antonio Spurs in the Finals.

Game 1 tips off Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. and can be watched on Channel 5 News. The Channel 5 Sports Team will also be in San Antonio bringing you updates on the game.

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