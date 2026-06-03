Mission city leaders discussing replacing historic preservation commission

Mission city leaders said they want to bring a dormant historic preservation commission back to life by repealing its current ordinance.

During a city workshop held Tuesday, council members decided they will discuss eliminating the city's historic preservation commission ordinance and replacing it with a new appointed committee at the next city council meeting.

The city says the preservation commission was out of compliance because it hadn't met in three years and wasn't enforcing preservation efforts such as design standards on historic buildings.

"We just want to be compliant with our own ordinance, and the way it sits right now, it's not," Mission Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza said.

Other city leaders echoed Garza's comments.

"Just to get an advisory board to start working on hopefully in the future to establish a full-fledged historical commission with comprehensive design standards," Mission Co-Interim City Manager Andy Garcia said.

Local preservationist Gabriel Ozuna leads the Hidalgo County Historical Commission. He said he believes the lack of enforcement from the city to preserve registered historic places puts them at risk.

Mission has 10 out of 23 historically listed properties in Hidalgo County. That includes La Lomita Chapel and the Border Theater.

"Mission has a majority of the historically listed properties in Hidalgo County," Ozuna said. "Markers can only do so much to save a building."

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