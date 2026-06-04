Ken Paxton announces investigation into energy drink company linked to death of Weslaco cheerleader

Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation into the maker of an energy drink accused of causing the death of a 17-year-old Weslaco cheerleader, his office announced.

The company, Celsius Holdings, Inc., owns the energy drink Alani Nu, which was named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by attorneys of Larissa Rodriguez, who allegedly died after regularly consuming it.

Paxton said the investigation will ensure children are protected from “dangerous levels of caffeine” by making sure consumers aren’t misled about the product’s safety under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

An attorney for Rodriguez’s family said they are pleased with the announcement.

"We have not talked to him or anyone in his office, but we're pleased; we're certainly pleased to see the attorney general of Texas investigating,” Benny Agosto said.

Rodriguez was a Weslaco High School cheerleader who died in October 2025 from an enlarged heart, which the coroner's report attributed to stress and "a large amount of caffeine" after she consumed Alani energy drinks, according to attorneys for her family.

In April, the family announced they were filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the distributors of the energy drink, Glazer’s Beer and Beverage, LLC, and Glazer’s Beer and Beverage of Texas, LLC.

The lawsuit said the distributors sold "dangerously formulated and inadequately labeled" energy drinks that contributed to Larissa’s death.

‘This is advocacy’: Mother of Weslaco cheerleader speaks out after filing wrongful death lawsuit

A can of the drink shows a warning on the side saying it's not recommended for children, people sensitive to caffeine, and pregnant or nursing women.

Attorneys for the distributors denied the claims and filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Monday.

According to Paxton’s office, each can of Alani contains 200 mg of caffeine, “a level medical professionals consider dangerous for children and adolescents.”

“Despite this, the brand employs colorful packaging, playful design elements, and youth-oriented branding strategies that appeal directly to younger consumers, raising serious questions about whether the company is deliberately marketing a potentially harmful product to an at-risk population,” Paxton’s office said.

The news release said multiple children and young adults across the country reported adverse health effects following consumption of high-caffeine energy drinks. The release also noted that Alani only lists the caffeine amount on its products and does not provide any additional warnings related to age or potential health risks.

“Texas families deserve to know that the products marketed to their children are safe and not filled with dangerous levels of certain ingredients,” Paxton said in a statement. “The tragic death of a 17-year-old Texas girl allegedly caused by consuming a highly caffeinated energy drink is a sobering reminder of what is at stake when companies prioritize profit over the safety and well-being of our children. I am looking into Celsius and Alani Nu to prevent more cases like this one and to ensure Texans are made aware of any risks that come with consuming certain energy drink products.”