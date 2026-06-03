Weslaco cheerleader's family filing amended wrongful death lawsuit, energy drink distributors seeking dismissal

The family of Larissa Rodriguez is filing an amended petition after the energy drink distributors implicated in her death filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Rodriguez was a Weslaco cheerleader who died in October 2025 from an enlarged heart, which the coroner's report attributed to stress and "a large amount of caffeine" after she consumed Alani energy drinks, according to previous reports.

In April, the family announced they were filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the distributors of the energy drink, Glazer’s Beer and Beverage, LLC, and Glazer’s Beer and Beverage of Texas, LLC.

On Monday, the distributors issued an official response to the lawsuit denying the claims, and later filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

The distributors claimed the lawsuit lacks merit, the product contained proper warnings, and argued that Rodriguez misused the product and any injuries or damages, if any, were caused by her "own negligence and/or fault."

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In the motion for dismissal, the distributors argue they did not "design, alter, or modify" the product; they only distributed it to stores, and the family isn't suing the company that actually makes the energy drink, Alani Nutrition, LLC.

The motion notes that Texas law protects delivery companies from being sued for a defective product; the family must prove the product was dangerous, and the Glazer companies chose to sell it anyway.

While the family pointed to warning labels saying "not recommended for children," the distributors argued that doesn't prove the product was defective, and they did their job by warning the public.

In the motion, Glazer accuses the family of only suing them and not the actual manufacturer so they can "evade federal diversity jurisdiction" and keep the lawsuit in a local state court.

When reached for comment, an attorney for the Rodriguez family said on Tuesday they will be filing an amended petition.

See the statement in full below:

"We are aware of the motion that was recently filed by the defendant. Motions of this nature are a routine part of the litigation process, and we will respond through the appropriate legal channels. We remain confident in the merits of our client's claims and look forward to presenting the facts and evidence as this case moves forward."

A date for the judge's ruling on the motion to dismiss has not yet been set.