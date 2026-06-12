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Friday, June 13, 2026: Spotty showers with highs in the 90s

Friday, June 13, 2026: Spotty showers with highs in the 90s
9 hours 25 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, June 12 2026 Jun 12, 2026 June 12, 2026 11:22 AM June 12, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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