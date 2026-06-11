Harlingen's Rickie Henderson signs with Missouri Valley College men's basketball
Harlingen's senior point guard Rickie Henderson is taking his talents outside of Texas after signing his letter of intent to play basketball at Missouri Valley College.
Henderson was named the most valuable player in district 32-6A and led the Cardinals to an undefeated district record this past season. He also was an all-region selection.
"It means a lot," Henderson said. "I've been working at this to play in college my whole life and it finally happened. It's a good school, it has a good program and I have a couple of teammates going there, so it's going to be fun. I've been dreaming about this since I was a little kid. It has me excited and I'm ready."
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