Rio Grande City families waiting on delayed water park to open

A water park project in Rio Grande City is running behind schedule, leaving residents waiting to cool off this summer.

The city originally planned to finish the project last month, but construction at the Fort Ringgold pool is still underway.

City officials say the project was delayed because they had trouble finding a contractor who could complete the work within their $300,000 budget.

Channel 5 News first told viewers about the project on October 2025.

Crews are currently working on the swimming pool, concession stands and restrooms.

"I can tell you right now that it is a little bit of a shame that it is being delayed again," Rio Grande City resident Aldo Castillo said.

Castillo said he wanted to bring his two kids to the Fort Ringgold pool this month but now has to wait.

"I was hoping for it, honestly. It would be nice to take them, but now that it is getting delayed — how long do we need to wait until it's ready?" Castillo said.

Rio Grande City Manager Gilbert Millan said the city wants to make sure the money is well spent.

"We don't want to give it to the person who wants the job because he might give you a high number, a high dollar amount and what you want is good quality. You want the best dollar amount you can buy," Millan said.

Once the pool, concession stands and restrooms are finished, the city plans to add more features to the water park.

"It all depends on how soon we get the other features to be added, like a splash pad," Millan said.

Plans also include pickleball and volleyball courts.

Work on the swimming pool is expected to wrap up in six weeks. The remaining features, including the splash pad and courts, are expected to be finished by late September.

"It would've been nice to take them somewhere, but we have other ways to entertain ourselves. We can do our best," Castillo said.

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