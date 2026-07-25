Community input shapes new look for downtown Brownsville

Brownsville's downtown is getting new trash cans and benches.

City leaders approved the upgrade this week following extensive feedback from local residents.

"We met and had several different times where we had our community give us feedback and they wanted to see either different types of trash cans that were maybe on the historic side, maybe some a little bit more modern, maybe some that had lids, so we had different types of workshops to see what you all want to see there," Downtown revitalization manager Allan Garces said.

The city expects the new additions to arrive around September and they should be installed by the end of the year.