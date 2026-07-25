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2 people hospitalized after car crashes into Mission hair salon

2 people hospitalized after car crashes into Mission hair salon
1 hour 20 minutes 22 seconds ago Saturday, July 25 2026 Jul 25, 2026 July 25, 2026 7:05 PM July 25, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

The Mission Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into EZ Cuts salon on North Shary Road.

According to the Mission fire chief, two people were hospitalized: an occupant of the vehicle and a person who was inside the salon when the crash happened.

Details about the crash are limited. Channel 5 News has been reaching out to Mission police to gather more information.

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