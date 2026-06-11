Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 10, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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McAllen friends living out their dream of attending the FIFA World Cup...
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Green Valley Farms residents push back on water bill spike after March...
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Safety Alert: Lead Detected In Black+Decker Blender
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Rio Grande City families waiting on delayed water park to open
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McAllen repair shop has an F-rating and a pattern of broken promises,...
Sports Video
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Harlingen's Rickie Henderson signs with Missouri Valley College men's basketball
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Mission city council honors Sharyland Rattlers baseball team for historic runner-up season
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RGV Red Crowns take on Central Texas Coyotes FC on Wednesday evening
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UTRGV begins summer workouts for new-look men's and women's basketball teams
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12 RGV baseball stars named to All-State teams