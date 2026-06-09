Weslaco among RGV teams to qualify for 7-on-7 state tournament

The Weslaco Panthers have qualified for the state 7-on-7 football tournament, set to take place during the last week of June in College Station.

The Panthers earned their spot after beating PSJA on Saturday as part of their qualifying run.

Channel 5 News stopped by practice, where players said they are excited to compete against the best teams in Texas.

"It's an amazing feeling knowing that all the hard work that we've put in, it made us accomplish this goal that we've been looking forward to," Weslaco Panthers running back Malachi Rodriguez said.

Panthers quarterback Guadalupe Granados said the team is staying focused heading into the tournament.

"It's been good. Just keep practicing, just go out there with confidence and just play as a team," Granados said.

"It's been amazing. This is my second time qualifying for state. We definitely earned it, we definitely grinded for it," Weslaco Panthers defensive back Enrique Rodriguez added.

Two other state qualifiers, Port Isabel and PSJA North, will scrimmage against one another later this week.