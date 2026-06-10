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Wednesday, June 10, 2026: Hot and muggy with highs in the 90s

Wednesday, June 10, 2026: Hot and muggy with highs in the 90s
2 hours 55 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, June 10 2026 Jun 10, 2026 June 10, 2026 10:34 AM June 10, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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