Wednesday, June 10, 2026: Hot and muggy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
‘Her chain of command failed her:’ Reactions to sentencing of Angelina Resendiz’s...
-
Sailor receives 44-year sentence in murder of Angelina Resendiz
-
Valley mariachi students perform at Carnegie Hall
-
Consumer Reports: What to buy in June 2026
-
Brownsville neighborhood floods as construction project raises concerns
Sports Video
-
UTRGV begins summer workouts for new-look men's and women's basketball teams
-
12 RGV baseball stars named to All-State teams
-
Weslaco among RGV teams to qualify for 7-on-7 state tournament
-
UTRGV wins Men's All-Sports Southland Conference title
-
Four Sharyland baseball players named State Championship All-Tournament team