Pharr father convicted in death of 2-month-old son

Miguel Ortiz Jr. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records.

A Pharr man was found guilty in connection with the death of his 2-month-old son.

Miguel Ortiz Jr. was convicted on Tuesday on a charge of injury to a child by omission. A Hidalgo County jury also recommended Ortiz serve a sentence of 30 years, according to Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios.

Ortiz was initially arrested in June 2024 alongside the child’s mother – Karina Ramirez — after the baby was found dead at a residence at the 200 block of East Sam Houston Boulevard in Pharr.

Pharr police officers were at the residence to conduct a wellness check after an individual reported to police that Ortiz had said his infant son had died three days prior, according to previous reports.

2-month-old baby in Pharr murder investigation found with bruises and ‘signs of decomposition’

When police arrived, Ramirez exited the residence carrying the deceased infant wrapped in blankets, a spokesperson for the Pharr Police Department said.

An autopsy conducted on the infant revealed several injuries, including bruising to the skull, chest, and buttocks, as well as signs of decomposition, police added.

Further investigation revealed that both Ortiz and Ramirez had an active Child Protective Services case at the time of the incident.

Ortiz and Ramirez were arrested on several charges, including capital murder of a person under the age of 10, tampering with evidence, and injury to a child.

Ramirez has a hearing set for June 15.

Ortiz is set to be sentenced on Thursday, June 11.