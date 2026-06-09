Texas A&M AgriLife launches screwworm task force to protect cattle industry

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is building a New World screwworm task force as the parasite spreads into New Mexico, where a dog tested positive.

Dr. Phillip Kaufman, a veterinary entomologist at Texas A&M University AgriLife, is leading the effort. The team is developing new training to get more people on the ground to protect the Texas cattle industry.

READ MORE: Three new cases of screwworm confirmed in Texas; A&M leader tasked as federal adviser

"I was approached by our cattle raisers group with a need, and I'm going to bring that to our team this afternoon," Kaufman said.

The plan includes a training program for affected areas. The goal is to get animals inspected and treated so they can travel without spreading the parasite.

"The plan is to have a plan developed by the end of this week, and then we'll turn it over to the animal health commission for their review, and then they can start training additional people," Kaufman said.

RELATED STORY: La Grulla shelter steps up screwworm prevention as parasite cases increase in Texas