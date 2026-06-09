UTRGV wins Men's All-Sports Southland Conference title
The UTRGV Vaqueros won the Southland Conference Men's All-Sports title after posting the best overall performance across every men's sport this past academic year.
Points are awarded based on team performances in football, basketball, baseball and every other men's sport played in the Southland Conference.
The Vaqueros notably won the Southland Conference title in golf and finished top three in the SLC standings in baseball, basketball, and football.
The Vaqueros finished second in the women's standings and second in the overall standings for the Commissioner's Cup.
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