Sailor receives 44-year sentence in murder of Angelina Resendiz

Jermiah Copeland and Angelina Resendiz. Photo credit: Lauryn Lopez and city of Brownsville

The man convicted of killing Brownsville native and Navy Seaman Angelina Resendiz was sentenced on Tuesday to 44 years in prison.

Jermiah Copeland, 21, pleaded guilty to unpremeditated murder in the death of Resendiz on Monday.

Copeland, who was also a sailor, pleaded guilty to several other charges, including aggravated assault strangulation, indecent recording, two counts of obstruction of justice, and making a false official statement.

Resendiz went missing on May 29, 2025, and her body was found nearly two weeks later in a wooded area just outside the Virginia naval base where she was stationed.

She was a culinary specialist with the U.S. Navy and lived at the Norfolk Naval Station for more than a year.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.